The coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis presents exceptional challenges across all aspects of public policy. Within the context of science, technology and innovation (STI), governments are increasingly seeking to draw on society’s full potential for innovation, using collective intelligence. By efficiently harnessing the knowledge and expertise of groups, and focusing this on specific research, innovation and policy problems, such approaches could help governments address the current pandemic, as well as future crises. This brief provides an overview of several approaches, including innovation prizes, prediction markets; and, support for open source and other online engineering projects. All of these approaches could complement existing STI policies.
Crowdsourcing STI policy solutions to COVID-19
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper20 January 2023
-
Policy paper11 October 2022
-
-
Policy paper30 August 2022
-
21 April 2022
-
4 April 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
Related publications
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
14 May 2024