Creating high-value jobs in the post-COVID-19 recovery with nuclear energy projects

Nuclear power is capable of supplying large amounts of low‑carbon electricity and heat cost‑effectively while creating a large number of high‑value jobs in the local and national economies. The post‑COVID‑19 economic recovery is a perfect opportunity to create jobs and economic development while continuing to move ahead with the energy transition. Investing in nuclear energy creates a large number of high‑skilled jobs, accelerates the transition to a low‑carbon economy, and increases energy resilience.

Nuclear energy projects are a proven way to create large numbers of long‑term, high‑skilled domestic jobs that pay premium wages. Nuclear projects provide high spill‑over investment into the local and regional economy.