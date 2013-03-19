Skip to main content
Creating Conditions for Effective Public Investment

Sub-national Capacities in a Multi-level Governance Context
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49j2cjv5mq-en
Authors
Lee Mizell, Dorothée Allain-Dupré
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Mizell, L. and D. Allain-Dupré (2013), “Creating Conditions for Effective Public Investment: Sub-national Capacities in a Multi-level Governance Context”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2013/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49j2cjv5mq-en.
