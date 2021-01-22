COVID-19 disruptions to international mobility drove a collapse in services trade. In the medium term, the OECD estimates that closing borders to passengers could increase services trade costs by an average of 12% across sectors and countries. Restoring safe cross-border mobility through internationally co-ordinated border health protocols and mutual recognition agreements is therefore crucial to a strong economic recovery.
COVID-19, international mobility and trade in services: The road to recovery
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
