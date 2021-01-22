Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

COVID-19, international mobility and trade in services: The road to recovery

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ec716823-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “COVID-19, international mobility and trade in services: The road to recovery”, OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ec716823-en.
Go to top