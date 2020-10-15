COVID-19 and the aviation industry: Impact and policy responses

The dramatic drop in demand for passenger air transport (and freight, to a lesser extent) due to the COVID-19 pandemic and containment measures is threatening the viability of many firms in both the air transport sector and the rest of the aviation industry, with many jobs at stake. While the aviation industry has often been a target of government policies, the COVID-19 crisis has precipitated a new suite of loans, loan guarantees, wage subsidies and equity injections, raising concerns about competition and the efficient use of public resources. To promote a sustainable trajectory for the aviation industry, government policies should prioritise sector-wide measures and competition.