Coverage of Private Pension Systems

Evidence and Policy Options
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k94d6gh2w6c-en
Authors
Pablo Antolin, Stéphanie Payet, Juan Yermo
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Cite this content as:

Antolin, P., S. Payet and J. Yermo (2012), “Coverage of Private Pension Systems: Evidence and Policy Options”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k94d6gh2w6c-en.
