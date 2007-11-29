Skip to main content
Costs and Benefits of Road Safety Measures

Report of the Sixty-Third Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 17-18 November 1983
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105238-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1984), Costs and Benefits of Road Safety Measures: Report of the Sixty-Third Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 17-18 November 1983, ECMT Round Tables, No. 63, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105238-en.
