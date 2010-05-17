Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Cost Estimation for Decommissioning

An International Overview of Cost Elements, Estimation Practices and Reporting Requirements
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264106864-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), Cost Estimation for Decommissioning: An International Overview of Cost Elements, Estimation Practices and Reporting Requirements, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264106864-en.
Go to top