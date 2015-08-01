Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Cost-Effectiveness of Greenhouse Gas Mitigation Measures for Agriculture

A Literature Review
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrvvkq900vj-en
Authors
Michael MacLeod, Vera Eory, Guillaume Gruère, Jussi Lankoski
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

MacLeod, M. et al. (2015), “Cost-Effectiveness of Greenhouse Gas Mitigation Measures for Agriculture: A Literature Review”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 89, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrvvkq900vj-en.
Go to top