Corporate Governance in MENA

A strong corporate governance framework is essential for MENA economies as they strive to boost economic growth, strengthen competitiveness and build prosperous societies. The G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance and the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises are a reference in order to build such a framework. This report assesses the corporate governance landscape in the MENA region by identifying challenges and proposing policy options for reform. The findings of the report are based on an analysis of policies and practices in four thematic areas: boosting access to finance and capital markets, improving transparency and disclosure, achieving gender balance in corporate leadership and enhancing the governance of state-owned enterprises in MENA. Overall, the report finds that MENA economies have made progress in strengthening corporate governance frameworks in recent years, but that the region still faces challenges in adopting and implementing corporate governance measures that support economic efficiency, sustainable growth and financial stability.