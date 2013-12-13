Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Coping with Very Weak Primary Schools: Towards Smart Interventions in Dutch Education Policy

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3txnpnhld7-en
Authors
Mark van Twist, Martijn van der Steen, Marieke Kleiboer, Jorren Scherpenisse, Henno Theisens
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

van Twist, M. et al. (2013), “Coping with Very Weak Primary Schools: Towards Smart Interventions in Dutch Education Policy”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 98, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3txnpnhld7-en.
Go to top