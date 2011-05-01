Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Continental vs. Intercontinental Migration

An Empirical Analysis of the Impacts of Immigration Reforms on Burkina Faso
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc79p30hvb-en
Authors
Fleur Wouterse
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Wouterse, F. (2011), “Continental vs. Intercontinental Migration: An Empirical Analysis of the Impacts of Immigration Reforms on Burkina Faso”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 299, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc79p30hvb-en.
Go to top