Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Consumer Direction and Choice in Long-Term Care for Older Persons, Including Payments for Informal Care

How Can it Help Improve Care Outcomes, Employment and Fiscal Sustainability?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/616882407515
Authors
Jens Lundsgaard
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lundsgaard, J. (2005), “Consumer Direction and Choice in Long-Term Care for Older Persons, Including Payments for Informal Care: How Can it Help Improve Care Outcomes, Employment and Fiscal Sustainability?”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/616882407515.
Go to top