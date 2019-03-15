Skip to main content
Constructive accountability, transparency and trust between government and highly autonomous schools in Flanders

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/c891abbf-en
Authors
Claire Shewbridge, Marc Fuster, Rien Rouw
OECD Education Working Papers
Shewbridge, C., M. Fuster and R. Rouw (2019), “Constructive accountability, transparency and trust between government and highly autonomous schools in Flanders”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 199, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c891abbf-en.
