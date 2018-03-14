Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Towards Better Social and Employment Security in Korea

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264288256-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Connecting People with Jobs
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), Towards Better Social and Employment Security in Korea, Connecting People with Jobs, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264288256-en.
Go to top