Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Comparing multilateral and bilateral aid

A Portfolio similarity analysis
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/81686d2f-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Perspectives

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “Comparing multilateral and bilateral aid: A Portfolio similarity analysis”, OECD Development Perspectives, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/81686d2f-en.
Go to top