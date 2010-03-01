Brazil, China, India and South Africa have each worked to improve access to electricity services. While many of the challenges faced by these countries are similar, the means of addressing them varied in their application and effectiveness. This report analyses the four country profiles, determining the pre-requisites to successful rural electrification policies.
Comparative Study on Rural Electrification Policies in Emerging Economies
Keys to successful policies
Working paper
IEA Energy Papers
Abstract
