Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Combating Child Labour

A Review of Policies
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264102958-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2003), Combating Child Labour: A Review of Policies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264102958-en.
Go to top