Despite progressive ratification of international conventions on that issue, 23% of the world’s children aged 10-14 are at work. This important book seeks to answer fundamental questions about the phenomenon’s economic causes, the working conditions children endure, and implications of their labour for the economic outlook of the countries concerned. It moreover examines the effectiveness of various policies implemented to combat child labour and the beneficial effects such policies can have on economic development.
Combating Child Labour
A Review of Policies