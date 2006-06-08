Skip to main content
Coherence of Agricultural and Rural Development Policies

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264023895-en
Authors
OECD
The Development Dimension
Edited by Dimitris Diakosavvas
Diakosavvas, D. (ed.) (2006), Coherence of Agricultural and Rural Development Policies, The Development Dimension, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264023895-en.
