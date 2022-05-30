Skip to main content
Cluster analysis to assess the transferability of public health interventions

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/a5b1dcc1-en
Authors
Olivia Wiper, Sabine Vuik, Jane Cheatley , Michele Cecchini
OECD Health Working Papers
Wiper, O. et al. (2022), “Cluster analysis to assess the transferability of public health interventions”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 133, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a5b1dcc1-en.
