China's Software Industry and Its Implications for India

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/342184862706
Authors
Ted Tschang
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Tschang, T. (2003), “China's Software Industry and Its Implications for India”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 205, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/342184862706.
