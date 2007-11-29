The scope for road pricing in urban areas is now a matter of the most urgent concern. It involves research and the implementation of projects both aimed at reducing urban congestion and curbing the resulting environmental damage. While the arguments in favour of urban tolls are sound, Round Table 97 highlights the many objections raised particularly on grounds of equity. This publication demonstrates the need for reappraising the entire urban transport system. With its comprehensive overview of the issues now on most countries' agendas, this Round Table raises questions that have yet to be adequately explored.
Charging for the Use of Urban Roads
Report of the Ninety-Seventh Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 4-5 November 1993
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 November 2007
-
14 September 2007
-
23 May 2007
-
22 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
29 August 2006
-
1 August 2006
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024