Charging for the Use of Urban Roads

The scope for road pricing in urban areas is now a matter of the most urgent concern. It involves research and the implementation of projects both aimed at reducing urban congestion and curbing the resulting environmental damage. While the arguments in favour of urban tolls are sound, Round Table 97 highlights the many objections raised particularly on grounds of equity. This publication demonstrates the need for reappraising the entire urban transport system. With its comprehensive overview of the issues now on most countries' agendas, this Round Table raises questions that have yet to be adequately explored.