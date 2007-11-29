This Round Table examines changes in freight transport users' motivation for modal choice and includes reports from Austria, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden.
Changes in Transport Users' Motivation for Modal Choice
Freight Transport. Report of the Sixty-Ninth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 6-7 December 1984
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 November 2007
-
14 September 2007
-
23 May 2007
-
22 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
29 August 2006
-
1 August 2006
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024