Career Interruptions Due to Parental Leave

A Comparative Study of Denmark and Sweden
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/048564246616
Elina Pylkkänen, Nina Smith
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers

Pylkkänen, E. and N. Smith (2003), “Career Interruptions Due to Parental Leave: A Comparative Study of Denmark and Sweden”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/048564246616.
