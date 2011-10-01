Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Carbon Capture and Storage and the London Protocol

Options for Enabling Transboundary CO2 Transfer
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3n27pfv30-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
IEA Energy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

IEA (2011), “Carbon Capture and Storage and the London Protocol: Options for Enabling Transboundary CO2 Transfer”, IEA Energy Papers, No. 2011/15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3n27pfv30-en.
Go to top