Can potential mismeasurement of the digital economy explain the post-crisis slowdown in GDP and productivity growth?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a8e751b7-en
Authors
Nadim Ahmad, Jennifer Ribarsky, Marshall Reinsdorf
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ahmad, N., J. Ribarsky and M. Reinsdorf (2017), “Can potential mismeasurement of the digital economy explain the post-crisis slowdown in GDP and productivity growth? ”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2017/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a8e751b7-en.
