Thanks to financing from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) (2009-2013 Programme) and other Italian funding programmes, the Campania Region has begun a project to improve the quality of its school buildings, in partnership with the research centre CISEM of Milan.1 The Educational Quality Facilities (EQF) project has a total budget of about EUR 600 million. The Campania Region will allocate the necessary funds to the municipalities and provinces for the construction and equipment involved.
Campania Region's Educational Quality Facilities Project
Working paper
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Share
Abstract
