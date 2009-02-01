Campania Region's Educational Quality Facilities Project

Thanks to financing from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) (2009-2013 Programme) and other Italian funding programmes, the Campania Region has begun a project to improve the quality of its school buildings, in partnership with the research centre CISEM of Milan.1 The Educational Quality Facilities (EQF) project has a total budget of about EUR 600 million. The Campania Region will allocate the necessary funds to the municipalities and provinces for the construction and equipment involved.