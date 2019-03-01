Skip to main content
Business dynamics and digitalisation

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6e0b011a-en
Authors
Flavio Calvino, Chiara Criscuolo
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Calvino, F. and C. Criscuolo (2019), “Business dynamics and digitalisation”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 62, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6e0b011a-en.
