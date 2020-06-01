Building low-carbon resilient electricity infrastructures with nuclear energy in the post-COVID-19 era

During the COVID‑19 crisis, nuclear power has continued to generate electricity reliably and around the clock, ensuring the continuous resilient operation of critical services indispensable to cope with the global health crisis and maintain social stability. Nuclear power has been an important source of power system flexibility, helping to maintain electricity security by operating in a load‑following mode, complementing the supply of variable renewable generation. Electricity security is an essential public need, at the same level as food security and access to health care.

Nuclear energy is a key contributor to electricity security and already contributes positively to building a low‑carbon resilient infrastructure at the plant and system levels. Nuclear energy, both new nuclear projects and the long‑term operation of existing reactors, can play a key role in the post‑COVID‑19 economic recovery efforts by boosting economic growth in the short term, while supporting, in a cost‑effective manner, the development of a low‑carbon resilient electricity infrastructure in the long term.