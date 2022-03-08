Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Blended finance for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b632a3eb-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Perspectives

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “Blended finance for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls”, OECD Development Perspectives, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b632a3eb-en.
Go to top