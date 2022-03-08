Blended finance for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls

This paper presents the results from the 2020 round of the OECD Blended Finance Funds and Facilities Survey, which for the first time included questions on cross-cutting development topics – including gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. The 198 survey respondents represented a total of USD 75 billion in investments for development. By attracting large volumes of private capital, blended finance funds and facilities have the potential to mobilise more financial resources for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, helping to deliver on the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals. The paper brings fresh evidence on the latest trends among blended finance vehicles in the area of gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.