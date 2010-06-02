Skip to main content
Bilateral and Regional Trade Agreements and Technical Barriers to Trade: An African Perspective

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmdbgfrgnbv-en
Nico Meyer, Tamas Fenyes, Martin Breitenbach, Ernst Idsardi
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Meyer, N. et al. (2010), “Bilateral and Regional Trade Agreements and Technical Barriers to Trade: An African Perspective”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 96, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmdbgfrgnbv-en.
