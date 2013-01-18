Skip to main content
Beneficial Ownership and Control

A Comparative Study - Disclosure, Information and Enforcement
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dkhwckbzv-en
Erik P. M. Vermeulen
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Vermeulen, E. (2013), “Beneficial Ownership and Control: A Comparative Study - Disclosure, Information and Enforcement”, OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dkhwckbzv-en.
