The project to build a new library at the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) arose because library resources and services had become scattered across the campus, due to a lack of space in the original library building. The facilities and services needed to be adapted to the evolution of library management and to the needs of a growing number of users. Building a new library was also motivated by the university’s educational objective to increase student autonomy and to stimulate critical thinking and individual research.
Belgium, the Library of the ULB
After Five Years in Use
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
