Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Belgium, the Library of the ULB

After Five Years in Use
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/845205032102
Authors
Christian Brouwer, Françoise Vandooren
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Brouwer, C. and F. Vandooren (2000), “Belgium, the Library of the ULB: After Five Years in Use”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2000/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/845205032102.
Go to top