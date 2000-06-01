Belgium, the Library of the ULB

The project to build a new library at the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) arose because library resources and services had become scattered across the campus, due to a lack of space in the original library building. The facilities and services needed to be adapted to the evolution of library management and to the needs of a growing number of users. Building a new library was also motivated by the university’s educational objective to increase student autonomy and to stimulate critical thinking and individual research.