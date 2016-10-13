Skip to main content
Balancing Financial Sustainability and Affordability in Public Transport

The Case of Bogotá, Colombia
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/21b96177-en
Authors
Camila Rodríguez Hernández, Tatiana Peralta-Quiros
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Rodríguez Hernández, C. and T. Peralta-Quiros (2016), “Balancing Financial Sustainability and Affordability in Public Transport: The Case of Bogotá, Colombia”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2016/16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/21b96177-en.
