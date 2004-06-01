Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Australia's First Public Private Partnership School Project

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/616725002620
Authors
Peter Ross
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Ross, P. (2004), “Australia's First Public Private Partnership School Project”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2004/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/616725002620.
Go to top