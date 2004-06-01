The design and construction of nine schools has commenced in Australia using a Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) methodology. This is the first project in Australia where social infrastructure has been acquired in this way.
Australia's First Public Private Partnership School Project
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
Case study18 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
9 February 2024