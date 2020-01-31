Skip to main content
Attendance in early childhood education and care programmes and academic proficiencies at age 15

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f16c7ae5-en
Authors
Jaime Balladares, Miloš Kankaraš
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Balladares, J. and M. Kankaraš (2020), “Attendance in early childhood education and care programmes and academic proficiencies at age 15”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 214, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f16c7ae5-en.
