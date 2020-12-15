A growing number of countries in the OECD and beyond are moving toward asymmetric decentralisation, i.e. a differentiated assignment of competencies across subnational governments, for the same level of administration. While from the 1950s to the 1970s, asymmetric arrangements happened mostly at a regional level, the present trend seems to apply asymmetric decentralisation mostly in case of urban areas. Such trends may be further reinforced by the current global COVID-19 crisis, which has had highly asymmetric impact within countries. This paper aims to shed light on the various forms of asymmetric decentralisation. The study examines arguments from both economic research and policy practice angles. The paper highlights the pitfalls to avoid and good practices when implementing asymmetric decentralisation policies to reap their benefits and to minimise their costs.
Asymmetric decentralisation
Trends, challenges and policy Implications
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper27 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper15 May 2024
-
Working paper18 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
Working paper20 March 2024
-
Working paper6 March 2024
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024