This report has been prepared by the OECD upon request by the Portuguese Independent Commission for Decentralisation. Decentralisation and regionalisation reforms have recently emerged on the Portugal’s policy agenda, with two main objectives: assigning more tasks to municipalities and strengthening regional level governance. The report presents a diagnosis of Portugal multi-level governance in international perspectives and highlights the strengths and challenges of the system. It then presents three potential policy paths of regional reform for Portugal. As the options are not mutually exclusive, they could work as complements to each other. The report analyses the conditions under which the reforms may deliver more economic efficiency and regional equity.
Decentralisation and Regionalisation in Portugal
What Reform Scenarios?
Report
OECD Multi-level Governance Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
20 December 2022
-
2 December 2022
-
22 June 2022
-
17 December 2021
-
23 February 2021
-
17 September 2020
Related publications
-
-
20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
5 December 2023