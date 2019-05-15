Skip to main content
Assessing recent reforms and policy directions in France

Implementing the OECD Jobs Strategy
https://doi.org/10.1787/657a0b54-en
Stéphane Carcillo, Antoine Goujard, Alexander Hijzen, Stefan Thewissen
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Carcillo, S. et al. (2019), “Assessing recent reforms and policy directions in France: Implementing the OECD Jobs Strategy”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 227, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/657a0b54-en.
