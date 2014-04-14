Skip to main content
Assessing Polycentric Urban Systems in the OECD

Country, Regional and Metropolitan Perspectives
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5mpdkmvnr-en
Authors
Monica Brezzi, Paolo Veneri
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Brezzi, M. and P. Veneri (2014), “Assessing Polycentric Urban Systems in the OECD: Country, Regional and Metropolitan Perspectives”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2014/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5mpdkmvnr-en.
