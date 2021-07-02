Artificial intelligence, its diffusion and uses in manufacturing

Using artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital technologies in manufacturing, and other areas of production, is essential for raising labour productivity growth in OECD countries. AI can increase productivity in manufacturing in many ways, from reducing machine downtime to managing supply-chains. However, even in the most advanced economies, the use of AI in manufacturing is limited. This Going Digital Toolkit note discusses the challenges faced by manufacturers in adopting AI and what these imply for the design of policies, including for: skills; institutions for technology diffusion; connectivity; research and manufacturing linkages; computing infrastructure; and, programme evaluation. The Annex provides examples of policy initiatives in a variety of countries.