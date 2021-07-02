Using artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital technologies in manufacturing, and other areas of production, is essential for raising labour productivity growth in OECD countries. AI can increase productivity in manufacturing in many ways, from reducing machine downtime to managing supply-chains. However, even in the most advanced economies, the use of AI in manufacturing is limited. This Going Digital Toolkit note discusses the challenges faced by manufacturers in adopting AI and what these imply for the design of policies, including for: skills; institutions for technology diffusion; connectivity; research and manufacturing linkages; computing infrastructure; and, programme evaluation. The Annex provides examples of policy initiatives in a variety of countries.
Artificial intelligence, its diffusion and uses in manufacturing
Policy paper
OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 June 2024
-
Policy paper4 July 2022
-
Policy paper29 March 2022
-
24 March 2022
-
23 December 2021
-
Policy paper21 December 2021
-
3 November 2021
-
Policy paper28 October 2021
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
14 May 2024
-
14 May 2024
-
24 November 2023
-
Working paper13 November 2023