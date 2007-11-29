Skip to main content
Application of Modern Methods (with Special Reference to Planning, Programming, Budgeting Techniques) to the Choice of Investment Projects

Report of the Tenth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 31 March-2 April 1971
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104859-en
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
ECMT (1971), Application of Modern Methods (with Special Reference to Planning, Programming, Budgeting Techniques) to the Choice of Investment Projects: Report of the Tenth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 31 March-2 April 1971, ECMT Round Tables, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104859-en.
