This Round Table outlines the progress in France with the application of P.P.B. (Planing, Programming and Budgeting - termed Rationalisation de Choix Budgetaire) to problems in the Transport Sector.
Application of Modern Methods (with Special Reference to Planning, Programming, Budgeting Techniques) to the Choice of Investment Projects
Report of the Tenth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 31 March-2 April 1971
