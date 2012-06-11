Annual DC Pension Statements and the Communications Challenge

This paper examines and evaluates the content and design of the annual pension statement sent to members of funded defined contribution (DC) pension schemes in a selection of OECD and non-OECD countries. The aims of the research are to identify the potential shortcomings in statement planning and design processes, to consider potential barriers in communications to members, and to highlight trends and models of good practice in these critical areas. The overarching objective is to develop recommended guidelines for organisers, so that the statement can be developed as an effective (impact) and efficient (cost-benefit analysis, value for money) medium to deliver essential member information and to encourage appropriate member actions.