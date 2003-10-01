An Ultra Energy-Efficient School in Quebec

For the construction of its newest school in Quebec (Canada), the Grandes-Seigneuries School Board, which has long been noted for its energy efficiency approach, wanted to set itself an especially challenging project which would reduce greenhouse gas emissions to close to zero. From an architectural standpoint, a series of simple methods, well within everyone's reach, were used in combination to reduce energy needs. This pilot project has made Le Tournant School one of the most energy efficient in Canada. The concept initiator explains.