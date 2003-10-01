Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

An Ultra Energy-Efficient School in Quebec

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/643311548154
Authors
Pierre Gastaldy
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Gastaldy, P. (2003), “An Ultra Energy-Efficient School in Quebec”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2003/19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/643311548154.
Go to top