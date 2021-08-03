An overview of national AI strategies and policies

As artificial intelligence (AI) advances across economies and societies, policy makers and AI actors around the world seek to move from principles to practice. To harness the benefits of AI while mitigating the risks, governments are investing in AI R&D; leveraging AI in specific industries such as transportation and healthcare; building human capacity on AI; ensuring a fair labour market transformation; reviewing and adapting relevant policy and regulatory frameworks and developing standards; and co-operating internationally. This Going Digital Toolkit note provides an overview of the various AI policy initiatives undertaken by governments and analyses these initiatives throughout the AI policy cycle: 1) policy design; 2) policy implementation; 3) policy intelligence; and 4) approaches for international and multi-stakeholder co-operation on AI policy.