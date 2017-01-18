Skip to main content
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

An OECD analysis of health spending in Norway

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/63302bbf-en
Authors
David Morgan, Michael Gmeinder, Jens Wilkens
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Morgan, D., M. Gmeinder and J. Wilkens (2017), “An OECD analysis of health spending in Norway ”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 91, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/63302bbf-en.
