An industrial building in Perth, Western Australia, has been converted into a secondary school to suit the particular needs of girls with educational and social difficulties. The aim of the building project was to provide a small school for approximately 30 students that caters to the needs of adolescent girls who are unable to operate within the mainstream or independent school systems.
An Industrial Building Converted into a Girls School in Australia
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
