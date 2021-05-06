Skip to main content
An in-depth analysis of one year of SME and entrepreneurship policy responses to COVID-19

Lessons learned for the path to recovery
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6407deee-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “An in-depth analysis of one year of SME and entrepreneurship policy responses to COVID-19: Lessons learned for the path to recovery”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 25, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6407deee-en.
