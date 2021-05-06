This paper provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on SMEs and entrepreneurs, and the SME and entrepreneurship policy measures implemented during the course of a year since the start of the pandemic. The paper formulates 15 lessons learned for policy going forward, to assist governments build evidence-based policies to support SME recovery and resilience.
An in-depth analysis of one year of SME and entrepreneurship policy responses to COVID-19
Lessons learned for the path to recovery
Policy paper
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Abstract
