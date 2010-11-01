This article explores the architecture of a network of education centres located in underprivileged communities in Mexico. The centres provide an environment conducive to learning through spaces that are sustainable, comfortable and secure...
Alternative Education Spaces in Mexico
Working paper
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Abstract
