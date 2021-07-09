Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Aligning development co-operation to the SDGs in small island developing states

A case study of Samoa
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f6fbc798-en
Authors
Alejandro Guerrero-Ruiz, Paige Kirby, Kadambote Sachin
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Guerrero-Ruiz, A., P. Kirby and K. Sachin (2021), “Aligning development co-operation to the SDGs in small island developing states: A case study of Samoa”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 100, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f6fbc798-en.
Go to top